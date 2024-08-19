Paul Heyman Addresses When He'll Return To WWE Television

"The Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns made his return at WWE Summerslam following his WrestleMania 40 loss of the Undisputed WWE Championship, but he returned without "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman, in tow. Even in Reigns' subsequent appearances opposite the New Bloodline on "WWE SmackDown," Heyman has been nowhere to be seen. The "Wise Man" did recently deign to appear on "Notsam Wrestling," however, where he said he doesn't want to be on TV for the "sake of being on television."

Advertisement

"If I were to come back at SummerSlam with Roman Reigns, it wouldn't have meant anything," Heyman said. "There was nothing for me to contribute to that moment. If I had come back last week on television with Roman Reigns, there is nothing for me to do. I could have introduced him, okay, but that's a moment, and it's not a moment that extends. It goes back to saying 'winning and losing matters.' 'By orders of the Tribal Chief.' When I come back on television ... If I come back on television, when I do, that moment is going to set up a year's worth of storyline."

Heyman said he'll come back when he's needed and can add to Reigns' story, not just "ride his coattails." He explained that while he loves Jimmy Hart, he doesn't want to be like Hart "carrying the boas" for Hulk Hogan.

Advertisement

"I want to do something that contributes so much to the act that you sit there and say, 'I love Roman Reigns, but my God I love him so much with the Wiseman Paul Heyman,'" he said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Notsam Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.