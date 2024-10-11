WWE's CM Punk Reflects On Deaths Of Bray Wyatt & Brodie Lee

WWE star CM Punk has provided his thoughts on the wrestling world losing two of its greatest stars in Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee. Speaking on "No-Contest Wrestling," he explained that the news was difficult to digest and that it still hurts due to how young both stars were.

"I feel wrestling is notorious for that, right? Like, we are constantly losing wrestlers and it always seems to be way too early ... When Bray died... Brodie — Luke Harper — when he died, I remember where I was, when I was told, and I remember like, you get hit with that thunderbolt where you're just like, 'Oh?' And you got to sit down and you're just like, 'What? Like he's young ...' I think Bray and Brodie were the two ones because they're so young, and they got little babies, and it's just like one of those things that it just stings. Just talking about it now, it still stings, and it's truly like unfair."

Punk also expressed that it's somewhat refreshing when a wrestler passes away much later in life, due to how many other stars the wrestling industry has lost at a young age. While it's never easy to say goodbye to any performer, the high rate which younger stars die makes it's easier to deal with the death of a veteran who's lived into their 80s.

Wyatt and Lee initially burst onto the WWE scene in the 2010s, when they were apart of the Wyatt Family, and eventually found success as singles competitors later in their careers. Wyatt became WWE Champion and brought his iconic "Fiend" character to life, while Lee captured the Intercontinental Championship, as well as the TNT Title once he signed with AEW.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No-Contest Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.