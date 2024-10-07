Photos: Diamond Dallas Page Caught Up With 'Old Friends' At WWE Bad Blood 2024

The legends came out for the WWE Bad Blood premium live event on Saturday, including "Diamond" Dallas Page, who was shown ringside along with plenty of other notables in the business. On Monday, Page posted photos of himself alongside "old friends" on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday. Among the old friends in question were Mickie James and Scott Steiner, and Page also posted photos from WWE's luxury suite, where WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill appeared on the broadcast, alongside Naomi and other stars.

"WWE rolled out the red carpet at WWE Bad Blood and it was great catching up with old friends and new!" Page captioned the photos.

The day before, Page had thanked Paul "Triple H" Levesque for a fun time and having the legends attend the show, which he called one of his favorite times at a WWE event. Page posed for photos alongside CM Punk, Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, Jacob Fatu, the WWE crowd, and more. He noted in the post that he "signed his Legends deal and sent it in" when he got home from the event. Page also thanked WWE for "changing the atmosphere."

"The legends weren't just seen as guys and girls who used to be wrestlers," Page wrote. "Last night we were seen as TRUE legends ... superstars from the past that paved the way. Treated with the ultimate respect & kindness from everyone, which I believe is all we're really looking for."