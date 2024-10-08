Heavily-Bandaged CM Punk Thanks WWE Raw Fans, Says He Doesn't Know When He'll Return

CM Punk appeared during "WWE Raw" to address his future after beating Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood. Punk outlasted his rival after 30 minutes of action confined in the steel structure, a bout that saw both competitors bleeding profusely and requiring a weaponized GTS to end proceedings. Selling the impact of the violent rubber match, Punk appeared plastered and bandaged and told the fans it he could barely walk and that it hurt for him to smile, adding that he may still be alive and the winner on Saturday but he didn't feel like either were true.

Continuing, he said that he was hurting worse than he'd ever in his entire life, but he wanted to thank his fans for their long-time support and the haters – likely including McIntyre – for motivating him to turn that hate into cash. Punk effectively confirmed he would be taking a sabbatical, explaining that he couldn't say he would be back anytime soon but he was ready to see his wife after weeks away from her. With that, Seth Rollins' music hit and the pair stared one another down as one made his way to the ring and the other took his leave.