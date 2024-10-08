Swerve Strickland Declares 'History Made' In Finalizing New AEW Contract

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland's negotiations with AEW created a stir of controversy, with some wondering if AEW was overpaying for the Wembley Stadium main event talent, but it appears that there is little the pocket-watchers can do about it now.

According to a new video in a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Strickland signed and finalized his new, lucrative contract with AEW today at LA Comic Con in Los Angeles, CA.

"HISTORY MADE!!! One of the most lucrative wrestling contracts in the industry FINALIZED right here at the @comicconla," Swerve wrote in the tweet, the text of which was copied and pasted prior to its deletion. "Shout out to the man Tony Richa for making this happen and my homies @ZOMBIEJuicee and @flashgarments being here to witness this moment! LETS GO @AEW."

Swerve could be seen happily signing the contract on his phone in the convention hall. The news comes just as AEW announced their new deal with WBD, which is valued at over $150 million and will see the wrestling promotion added to the Max streaming platform next year. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion is currently away from TV, recovering from the beating he took at AEW All Out, where he lost to Hangman Page in a brutal Steel Cage Match.

Strickland is just one of the AEW stars set to be featured in a DC Comics comic book by "Batman" artist Chip Zedarsky, which will also include Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Darby Allin, and Will Ospreay.