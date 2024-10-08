Matt Hardy Assesses Impact Of AEW's New Media Rights Deal On Wrestling Industry

AEW and WBD have agreed to many more years of AEW programming, with the company not only extending its tenure on WBD networks but also being added to the Max streaming platform in 2025.

Former AEW star Matt Hardy believes that the deal should be celebrated by everyone in wrestling, not just those on the AEW roster.

Advertisement

"It's a huge positive. The more places that are thriving and doing well in pro wrestling, especially promotion-wise, the better it is for professional wrestling in general," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

He added how the success of one promotion has a way of spreading out throughout the business, either financially or through the uplifting atmosphere success creates in the small business.

"The fact that AEW got this deal — it's a super positive thing," said the wrestling veteran. "AEW existing is for the better of pro wrestling, no doubt. It's better for the fans. It's better for the people who work in wrestling."

He noted that AEW President Tony Khan has considerably more resources than the usual players in the wrestling world, which is promising for AEW. "With those resources, he'll be able to keep his company alive," said Hardy.

Advertisement

AEW may be extending beyond WBD as the new deal doesn't have the exclusivity restrictions that AEW's initial deal had with WBD. Rumors are swirling that a Friday night show could be coming to the Fox network, as they recently canceled "WWE SmackDown," while AEW's Friday night "Rampage" program is currently in limbo after being left off of the upcoming deal.