AEW Boss Tony Khan Lists His Favorite Dynamite Moments

"AEW Dynamite" recently celebrated its fifth anniversary on the same day that the company announced its new media rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery. In those five years, AEW has produced some memorable moments in recent pro wrestling history, and AEW President Tony Khan has listed some of his favorite matches from "Dynamite's" five-year catalog.

"I think Britt Baker was involved in one of the best matches ever on the show, the lights out no disqualification match in Jacksonville versus Thunder Rosa, that was a great match. So many great matches over the years, Kenny Omega versus PAC Ironman match, we've had Blood and Guts matches. Will Ospreay teaming with Kyle Fletcher versus The Young Bucks, that was one of the best tag team matches I can recall ever in any show on any promotion," said Khan on "Q93."

Khan also mentioned The Young Bucks' falls count anywhere match against The Butcher and The Blade from 2020, as well as Will Ospreay's near one-hour match with MJF from the 250th episode of "Dynamite" in his favorites list. Another of Khan's favorite "Dynamite" matches lasted just a few seconds longer than Ospreay versus MJF.

"The one-hour Hangman Page versus Bryan Danielson match, that was something really special," said the AEW CEO.

Page versus Danielson took place at the 2021 Winter is Coming edition of "Dynamite" and was Page's first defense of the AEW World Championship. The duo had a rematch on the first "Dynamite" of 2022 — the first show on TBS — where Page retained the title.

