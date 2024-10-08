Nia Jax Compares Triple H's Booking To That Of Previous WWE Regime

Current WWE Women's Champion and Queen of the Ring Nia Jax is in her second run with WWE, and Jax has noticeably received far less criticism from fans since returning in September 2023. Jax's first WWE contract was signed by Vince McMahon, and her current contract was signed by Paul "Triple H" Levesque, being one member of the roster to have performed under both regimes.

Advertisement

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Jax commented on how she is utilized with Triple H compared to McMahon, "I feel as though it's just a different era. We have Triple H who has taken the reins on things, and he's the one who actually hired me and saw a lot of things in me, and I feel like now he definitely is way more confident in me in giving me the reins to kinda go and do what I want out there, because he gives us the opportunity and I think I'm just in a better booking than I was before ... I know for a fact I'm putting out my best work, and it's only going to get better," Jax said she missed WWE during her absence from the company, but used the time off to reset and regain her passion for the business.

Advertisement

"In the beginning you have that 'ughh, I hate it...,' but I was always watching the show, I was always texting my friends on the show, and following the matches, and watching the storylines, and watching Miss Tiffy come up in the ranks in 'NXT,' of course I missed it," Jax admitted. "As even a fan I feel like once you get that bug it never leaves you.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.