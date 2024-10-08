Jade Cargill Says This Fellow WWE Star Has A 'Receipt' Coming

During a quarterfinal match on "WWE SmackDown" in May during this year's Queen of the Ring tournament, it became personal between Nia Jax and Jade Cargill when Jax attacked Cargill at ringside in front of Cargill's young daughter Bailey who was sitting in the front row, before getting in her face saying, "Your mom sucks!" Bailey yelled back, "No she doesn't!" before Jax turned around into a kick to the face from Cargill, causing Bailey to start cheering excitedly for her mom.

Advertisement

Cargill joined "HOT 97" and said that she has a score to settle with Jax for her daughter. "My daughter Bailey has to give (Nia) a 'receipt,' but she know(s) it's coming, she knows it's coming," Cargill said. "Disrespect ... You just gotta go watch it, just gotta watch it. Listen, Nia has one coming for her. Listen, she has one coming for her. She already knows what it is. I'mma play my role, I'mma do what I gotta do. Just know: a lick is coming back."

The former AEW TBS Champion also said that she has already discussed a plan with her daughter for when she sees Jax again. "She already knows what to do, we've already talked about it," Cargill said about her daughter, before commenting on how she handled Jax's confrontation. "The funny thing about it was she handled it like a pro. I love how she responded. I love how she stood up to this giant. She did what she had to do; I'm very proud of what my daughter did out there."

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "HOT 97" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.