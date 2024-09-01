WWE Women's Tag Champ Jade Cargill: 'I'm So Tired Of Answering Questions About AEW'

In a matter of weeks, Jade Cargill will mark the one-year anniversary of signing with WWE in the wake of her exit from All Elite Wrestling. With that in mind, Cargill was recently asked about how her life has been since making the respective transition. In response, Cargill revealed that she was growing frustrated with the repetitive AEW-themed questions.

Advertisement

"You know what, I'm so tired of answering questions about AEW," Cargill said at the WWE Bash in Berlin post-show press conference. "Like I said, I'm proud to be from there. However, I'm here [in WWE]. I'm focused on what I'm doing next, and what's next is us just solidifying and owning these tag team titles and going out there and making a name for ourselves."

Bianca Belair, with whom Cargill regained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Bash in Berlin, then addressed how she's helped Cargill acclimate to WWE's main roster. "I try to be here as much as I can. I feel like if anybody can relate to Jade, it would be me. She came in with a lot of hype. She hit the ground running and she got thrown into some big situations. My very first year, I found myself in the main event of WrestleMania, and I was as new as possible. I leaned on and relied on all the girls that were in the locker room, so I'm just trying to do the same thing that was done for me."

Advertisement

In addition to Belair, Cargill noted that she also looks toward former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi for guidance since joining WWE last year. Together, the trio have been dubbed "The Big Three."

Prior to her WWE arrival, Cargill spent three years under the banner of AEW. There, Cargill became the first-ever and the longest-reigning TBS Champion in company history. The latter accomplishment was reached with a reign of 508 days.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.