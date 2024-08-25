WWE Star Jade Cargill Shares What She's Learned From Bianca Belair & Naomi

In the lead-up to WWE WrestleMania 40, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi joined forces to take on Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. The former trio has since been dubbed "The Big Three," courtesy of Cargill herself. During a recent appearance on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," shared some of the things she's specifically gathered from her new allies.

"I've learned from Bianca how to coexist," Cargill said. "We're both usually on a solo run, so I've been able to be selfless. She's been able to be selfless, and just working with one another and listening for one another and what they want and their desires in the match. That's one thing I've learned is patience and she's learned patience as well, because we're so used to doing our own thing."

Regarding former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Naomi, Cargill noted that with 15 years of experience in the wrestling business, Naomi remains a major source of guidance for her, both personally and professionally. In some instances, Naomi has held advice sessions with Cargill until 3am. As such, Cargill now considers her to be like a "mother" at WWE.

"If I need any type of sound advice, like some hard advice from a woman, that's the woman I go to because she's the type of woman like I am," Cargill said on Naomi. "I'm not letting anybody mess with my bag. I'm going to go out there, do the work, keep my head down, and be a pro at all of this. She is definitely a pro at all of this. She does it with grace."

