Jey Uso Teases Introduction Of More Bloodline Members In WWE

The Bloodline has become one of the biggest stables in modern WWE, and now the faction already has enough members and former members to have entirely internal storylines. Many fans believe the group will continue to grow within the next few years, but according to WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso, the pool of potential members goes far deeper than fans realize.

Speaking with "MuscleManMalcolm," Uso was asked about his favorite Bloodline memories, and in response the champion said they're all "fire" and that he loved making them. "It happened like — you know what I'm saying — organically and it was just good TV," Uso said. "Ain't never gonna be replicated or duplicated again." On the topic of further members being added to the faction, like Zilla Fatu or Lance Anoa'i, Uso used the often-repeated wrestling quote, "never say never," and continued to explain why The Bloodline is deep. "I'm talking about cousins, I'm talking about ten/fifteen-year-olds that are ready right now, you know, we deep. So, eyes open man, we always going to keep this family business running, for sure," Uso said.

After the recent Bad Blood PLE, Uso's twin brother Jimmy returned to WWE, reuniting and making amends with the "Original Tribal Chief," Roman Reigns. Additionally, The Rock also made his return at the PLE right after Reigns' match, foreshadowing the next chapter in the storyline. While Uso seems to be on his own run as champion, a Bloodline Civil War might just be what gets him back in action and ups the stakes, especially because of the gold he's carrying around his waist.

