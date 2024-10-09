Eric Bischoff Explains Why WWE's Rhea Ripley Is His Favorite Wrestling Character

As a former President of WCW and former executive in WWE, Eric Bischoff knows a thing or two about creative direction. On a recent episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff weighed in on the dynamics surrounding one of WWE's most popular characters, whom Bischoff says is also his favorite across the entire wrestling landscape right now. That, of course, is "Mami" Rhea Ripley.

Advertisement

"I think as a character, she has more layers that just play so well together," Biscoff said of Ripley. "It's like a gourmet meal, when you go to a restaurant with a famous chef, maybe a four-star, five-star, however many stars they give restaurants now, and you know the chef's got this great reputation. You get this $300 entree and the reason it's so good is so many of the flavors blend together. There's five or six or seven, there's layers of flavors, and they all go together; they all complement each other. That's the word I was looking for. Rhea has so many layers to her character, but each layer, although different, complement the others. She's really unique in that way."

According to Bischoff, while Ripley may have a traditional gothic presentation on the outside, her various tones beneath the surface set her apart. In addition, her in-ring work, which has led her to being a Grand Slam Champion in WWE, is "stupid good."

Advertisement

Most recently, Ripley challenged Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship at WWE Bad Blood. Unfortunately for Ripley, her efforts weren't enough to stop Raquel Rodriguez from spoiling the match with her disqualification-inducing return.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.