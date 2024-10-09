Axiom & Nathan Frazer Defeat A-Town Down Under, Retain Tag Titles On WWE NXT

The NXT Tag Team Championships were one of the many titles contested on the October 8 edition of "WWE NXT," and Axiom and Nathan Frazer successfully defended their titles against the main roster team of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, aka A-Town Down Under.

Both the outside and the ropes were fair game for the two teams as Waller and Theory immediately brought the fight to Frazer and Axiom. Frazer proved his speed with a series of high-risk springboard maneuvers, but Waller and Theory took advantage of the strained relationship between the champions to isolate each man in the contest. Relations were not perfect on the challenger's side, however, as Waller nearly flattened Theory with a clothesline after a strategic duck from the champions. The match came undone for the challengers as the two isolated Waller. Frazer nailed Waller with a Phoenix Splash for the victory.

Despite visible tensions within both teams, neither unit suffered a dissolution on tonight's show. Axiom and Frazer began their current reign with the NXT Tag Team Championships at No Mercy 2024, when they dethroned Andre Chase and Ridge Holland of Chase University in an electrifying match. As of writing, Frazer and Axiom's current reign with the tag titles clocks in at 37 days. A-Town Down Under's future plans remain unclear, but Waller is scheduled for an independent show with PWA in Australia on Friday, October 11.

