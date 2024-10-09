Mercedes Mone Beats Emi Sakura, Retains TBS/NJPW Titles On AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

Mercedes Mone completed a double title defense over Emi Sakura during "AEW Dynamite." Sakura was challenging "The CEO" for both the AEW TBS Championship and the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship, but proved unsuccessful after falling victim to interference from "The Brickhouse" Kamille.

Sakura looked to have the match won after a delayed Butterfly Backbreaker, only for the champion to roll herself onto the apron and out of reach for the pinfall. As the challenger looked to pull the champion into the ring, Mone pulled on the ring skirt drawing the referee's attention to put it back, allowing for her to kick Sakura into the path of reach of Kamille at ringside and drop her for the champion to capitalize. From there, Mone locked in the Statement Maker, wrenching back until Sakura tapped out to wrap things up after 10 minutes.

Mone and Kamille sought to continue the beatdown after the final bell had rung, only for Kris Statlander's music to hit and her to run down to the ring and make the save. Statlander has only recently dropped Stokely Hathaway as her manager and Mone looks to be her first major feud as a born-again babyface. She previously earned a significant win over WrestleDream Women's title challenger and rival, Willow Nightingale, alongside Hathaway at All Out in September.

