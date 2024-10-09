Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Offers Update On Contract Status, Comments On AEW Booking

Jake "The Snake" Roberts joined AEW in 2020 and re-signed with the company this past March, where he's continued to fulfill his managerial role for Lance Archer and The Righteous. However, Roberts hasn't been seen on AEW television lately, leading many to question if he is still under contract.

In a recent interview with "The Wrestling Classic," Roberts confirmed that he's still signed with AEW, admitting that Tony Khan hasn't given him or Archer much screen time.

"It's still going well. I'm still there, you know we're just not doing much. I love it there, I love Tony Khan, but right now he's trying to do so much that he's got a stable of wrestlers like no other. A lot of f*****g people there, man," bemoaned Roberts.

When asked if Archer has been used to his full potential since joining AEW, the WWE Hall of Famer argued that he's been disappointed with Khan's use of the "The Murderhawk Monster." "Oh god, no. They haven't even touched it, man. He's probably the best big man in the business," stated the veteran.

Roberts also confirmed that he will be featured on AEW television once again in the near future, but didn't specify where or when he would be appearing next. As for Archer, his most recent AEW match was over a month ago, when he lost to Mark Briscoe in a Continental Contenders Challenge on "AEW Collision."

