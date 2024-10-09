Rikishi Addresses Stone Cold Steve Austin's CTE Stance From Mr. McMahon Netflix Show

As controversial as Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" docuseries was, one moment that shocked fans had nothing to do with Vince McMahon but, in fact, his biggest on-screen rival, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. "The Texas Rattlesnake," controversially, stated in the series that concussions come from errors and that he does not believe in CTE.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi sounded off on the "Off The Top" podcast about Austin's comment.

"Ain't that part of the game? Being in football or any sports, full-contact sports?" Rikishi asked. "We get hurt but when you come from the old school. I don't even know or remember did I ever get a concussion, and if I did back in the day, I'd just shake it off and keep going because out of sight, out of mind means no paycheck on the weekly, and you already mentally prepared to put your body through it."

The health and safety standards and protocols in pro wrestling have drastically changed over the years for the better. CTE was unknown when Rikishi was a full-time wrestler but he explained that he would've noticed if he had one.

"If it takes me, I guess getting a concussion and keep going to get that paycheck to feed my family and put food on the table... we're talking 25-something years ago," Rikishi said. "I'm talking 30 dollars a payday a match. So, I might've got a concussion before I got to WWE and didn't know it, but I feel great. I'm sure if I did have a concussion I would damn sure would notice by now. But we come from that old school so I kind of relate to what Steve was talking about. Now, I can't say I don't believe in it because I do believe in injuries."

