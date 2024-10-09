Bully Ray Wonders If This WWE Feud Has Cooled Off Too Much

A rivalry put on hold earlier in the year due to injury was seemingly reignited on the October 7 edition of "WWE Raw" as Seth Rollins interrupted CM Punk's exit and stared down "The Second City Saint."

"Busted Open" host Bully Ray commented on what he would do with the pair starting with the "Raw" the night after Punk's return, especially with Rollins' anger that was seen during Punk's return at last year's Survivor Series.

"One half of the booker in me would've put Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a ring the very next night, in a match," said the WWE Hall of Famer. "You caught it. You caught that lightning in a bottle; it was right there. But things have kinda died out over the past couple of months. The animosity has kinda died."

Ray noted how he felt a little animosity in the interaction between Rollins and Punk on "Raw" but wonders if they can build up the intensity. WWE teased a potential feud between Rollins and Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso on this week's "Raw," but Ray suggested that he would be interested in a different rivalry for Rollins.

"I'm a lot more interested in Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed than I am [with] Seth Rollins and Jey Uso," Ray remarked. "I'm never a huge fan of wrestlers who put stock in championships that they've already surpassed. Now, I understand Seth Rollins wanting to go after the Intercontinental Championship, elevates the championship, and elevates Jey Uso. I get the business behind it, I get what it accomplishes. But, Seth is a former Universal Champion, and since they brought the new championship back, he was the first WWE World [Heavyweight] Championship. Why do you all of a sudden come back and want to go after the Intercontinental Championship?"

