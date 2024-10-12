Why The Godfather Says Joining WWE's Nation Of Domination Was Happiest Day Of His Life

WWE's Nation of Domination stable was first formed in 1996 and united the likes of Faarooq, D'Lo Brown, and Savio Vega, before establishing their most recognized lineup which added The Rock — then known as Rocky Maivia — and Kama Mustafa, also more popularly known as The Godfather.

The Godfather looked back at the stable and explained why he was happy to be a part of the Nation of Domination, in an episode of "Poddin' Ain't Easy." He recalled being asked to come back to WWE and take up the mantle of Papa Shango one more time but noted how the gimmick had become less cartoony and that several realistic elements were mixed into it. However, then Vince McMahon had a different idea for him.

"He [McMahon] goes, 'Tonight, we're gonna put you in the Nation of Domination,'" he recalled. "I was only put into the Nation to make it bigger and blacker," he claimed.

The WWE Hall of Famer also added, though, that Kane's debut could have been another reason why they didn't want him to be Papa Shango again.

"Happiest day of my life, because that makeup is a pain in the ass. I was like, 'You didn't have to pay to come back, just put that f**king makeup off.'"

He revealed that his initial concern was the pay he originally signed on to portray Papa Shango and how his change of character would affect his deal, but McMahon assured him it would stay the same. Following this, he and Faarooq were introduced to The Rock, with McMahon claiming that the then-rising star would eventually become the biggest name in wrestling.

