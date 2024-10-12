Mideon Shares Whirlwind Of Events From Day Of WWE's Infamous Curtain Call

WWE Attitude Era star Mideon debuted with the company in early 1996 as Phineas I. Godwinn, and a few months after his debut, the infamous "Curtain Call" took place at New York City's Madison Square Garden in May 1996.

Mideon joined the "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" podcast and told The Undertaker about his whirlwind of events from that day.

"The office sends a car to pick us up, and it's me and [Mark] Henry, and Savio [Vega], and Al Snow, and it was the middle of the day before the Garden show and they send us to a hospital in Queens with children who are never getting out. Low-income children who are never going out. And you just have to be nice and make 'em feel good for a little while, give 'em a shirt, play with them, blah, blah, blah. It's awesome, it's really a very fulfilling thing that you can do when you realize, 'Oh, I'm getting ready to go wrestle at the most famous arena in the world, and this kid's never getting out of this room.'"

After the hospital event, the WWE stars cried when they were back in the limo on the way to MSG for the WWE show. Upon arrival, they were called into Vince McMahon's office for a meeting and Mideon was told that he and Henry O. Godwinn — the team called The Godwinns — were to win the WWE Tag Team Championships that night.

"Happened to also be the night of 'The Curtain Call,' the night we won the belts," Mideon said. "After the match, we went and first thing I see, as we come back, Yokozuna has come to the curtain to watch our match, was like 'B.S.K' (Bone Street Krew)."



