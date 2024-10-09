Spoiler: New Match Added To AEW WrestleDream During Rampage Taping

AEW WrestleDream is set for this Saturday, October 12, and already contains a packed match card, with the advertised bouts including the likes of Will Ospreay, Ricochet, and Konosuke Takeshita in a Three-Way for the International Championshipk, and Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley going head-to-head for the AEW World Championship.

According to "PWInsider," the recently taped "AEW Rampage" added another match to the card. In the latest chapter of The Acclaimed's feud with MxM Collection, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens were laid out by Mansoor and Mason Madden, who then announced that they'll be officially battling their rivals at WrestleDream. The report further spoiled the outcomes of the show, revealing that Bryan Keith beat Rocky Romero, Lance Archer defeated Matt Brannigan, The Beast Mortos defeated The Butcher, and more.

Despite the last-minute addition — considering that fans will only be able to watch "Rampage" a day ahead of WrestleDream — many are surely far more excited to see the heated match between Moxley and Danielson. The AEW World Champion recently appeared on his wife Brie Garcia's podcast with her sister, "The Nikki & Brie Show," where he explained that the venue for WrestleDream, The Tacoma Dome, is important to him. According to "The American Dragon," the Tacoma Dome was where he saw live wrestling for the first time at nine years old, headlined by The Ultimate Warrior facing Rick Rude. The memory was notably very special to his father too, who took him to the show. Because of that history, fans will likely see an emotional clash, in what might just be Danielson's final match if he doesn't come out on top.

