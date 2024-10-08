Bryan Danielson Explains Why AEW WrestleDream Venue Is Special To Him

This coming Saturday at WrestleDream, Jon Moxley will challenge Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship in "The American Dragon's" home state of Washington. Moxley earned the opportunity to face Danielson after defeating Darby Allin at Grand Slam, who put his title shot on the line after Moxley challenged him for it a week earlier. Danielson recently opened up about his championship match against Moxley on "The Nikki & Brie Show," but specifically went into detail about why wrestling at the Tacoma Dome has a special place in his heart.

Advertisement

"I'm wrestling at the Tacoma Dome, and I always love watching wrestling in Washington state because that's where I'm from and I get great crowd reactions there and it's super cool. But the Tacoma Dome is especially special to me, because that's the first time I ever saw live wrestling ... I'm about nine at this point and [Danielson's parents] took us to the Tacoma Dome, and my dad talked about it until the day he died because the main event was the Ultimate Warrior vs. Rick Rude ... I'll have been wrestling for 25 years on October 4, and then 25 years after my wrestling career started, shortly after that, I'll be wrestling in the building that I first ever saw live wrestling. So I'm really, really excited about that."

Advertisement

WrestleDream will mark only the third time Danielson and Moxley have faced each other in an AEW ring. Their first clash at Revolution 2022 saw Moxley defeat Danielson, and later that year they met at Grand Slam, with Moxley ultimately prevailing and winning the vacant AEW World Championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.