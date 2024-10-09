WWE NXT Star Shiloh Hill Shares Drinking Water Survival Tip In Wake Of Recent Storms

WWE recruit Shiloh Hill is just a short time into his wrestling career, having only made appearances on live events as well as "WWE NXT Level Up." Now, the performer has taken to social media platform X to share some advice that could come in handy. With one major storm recently hitting the southern United States hard and another hurricane on the way, Hill explained how one can find safe drinking water during emergency situations.

how to get clean drinking water when your water turns off in a natural disaster #hurricane #milton pic.twitter.com/iuPljyehue — Shiloh Hill WWE (@ThunderKeck) October 8, 2024

The wrestler explained that if you find yourself at home without access to clean water, you can tap into your hot water heater in a few easy steps. First, it's important to shut off power and/or gas to the heater for safety purposes. Hill then stated that the cold water intake valve must be turned off, and then you'll want to turn on a hot water faucet in your home to let air into the pipe system.

Once you've done that, look near the bottom of the hot water heater for a valve, which can be opened with a screwdriver to release water into your chosen container. The wrestler advised that you can turn on more hot water faucets if the water isn't coming out of the valve quick enough.

Be sure to check that the water is clean before drinking, as it's possible for rust and sediment to gather in the heater at times. If you're in a tight spot and need drinking water, however, you can use a coffee filter to get rid of the sediment.

While this is helpful advice, it's important to rely on government emergency guidelines to stay safe during natural disaster situations.