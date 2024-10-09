Eric Bischoff Responds To Fans 'Dying To Prove' Him Wrong About AEW Deal

Eric Bischoff has been vocal about his belief that AEW is putting out an inferior product, often saying that its current business model isn't sustainable. Because of this, the recent news that AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery have agreed to a new media rights deal valued at over $170 million has fans giddy to rub Bischoff's nose in the company's recent success.

"I challenge any of you to find a clip of me saying, in context, that they won't get a deal ... It's never been said," Bischoff exclaimed on "Wise Choices" recently. "I have always taken the position ... I think in all likelihood they will get a new deal because wrestling is ... very inexpensive." Bischoff has often lambasted AEW for losing not only television viewers, but also live event attendees over the five years of its existence, but has often sung the praises of the cost-benefits of professional wrestling, which makes the business a valued resource in the waning days of television's dominance. "It never f***ing happened," Bischoff said.

AEW isn't done with negotiations, as the new deal no longer has the exclusivity agreements of previous deals, meaning AEW is free to look for other networks that want to carry AEW programming as well. While WBD is locked in for "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," rumors have suggested that "AEW Rampage" could end up on a FOX network, or a new AEW show that could take the place of "Rampage." FOX is currently looking for a Friday night wrestling program following the recent loss of "WWE SmackDown."

