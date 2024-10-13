WWE Hall Of Famer RIkishi Addresses Vince McMahon's Legacy

Vince McMahon resigned from WWE in disgrace at the beginning of 2024, following the former WWE Chairman being named alongside John Laurinaitis and WWE as a whole in a civil suit from a former employee, Janel Grant, alleging sexual assault, torture, and trafficking, among other heinous complaints. The lawsuit, followed by the damning "Mr. McMahon" docuseries on Netflix, has many in the wrestling world reevaluating the legacy of McMahon, but for some, their past with the promoter trumps the various allegations and indignities of which McMahon has been accused and suffered over the past year.

Advertisement

"[Vince McMahon's legacy is] a boss that gave us a lot of opportunities ... A promoter who was fearless. A great businessman," Rikishi gushed on his "Off The Top" podcast, saying McMahon always listened to a little voice telling him what was good for business. "Vince did it all, man. A man that had a vision, brought that vision to reality, didn't care what it took to make this thing happen ... He did it for himself, but when you think about it, we all prospered from it." Rikishi says every student who is training under him has prospered because of the opportunities McMahon gave him, not to mention the bevy of WWE Hall of Famers who McMahon had a hand in molding.

"Every single wrestler, past, present, and future, they wanna thank Vince McMahon, because he's the man who put it on for everybody," Rikishi concluded. McMahon and WWE are currently awaiting the results of a federal investigation into Grant's claims, which is looking into whether any criminal charges could be levied from the civil case.

Advertisement