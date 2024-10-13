The Undertaker Explains 'Incredible' Side Of WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle's Success

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle is arguably viewed as one of the best technical in-ring performers of all time, which mostly can be attributed to his background as an Olympic Gold Medalist and an amateur professional wrestler. However, once Angle arrived in WWE, not only did he showcase his incredible in-ring ability, but also excelled from an entertainment standpoint by being one of the more comedic stars in the company and having some of the best promo skills on the roster. Speaking on his podcast "Six Feet Under," The Undertaker provided some insight on Angle's success, explaining how he separated himself from other amateur wrestlers wanting to work in WWE because of his ability to be both reliable in the ring and an engaging character that understood the audience.

"For somebody with his background, those shoot wrestlers take it really, really seriously," Undertaker explained, "and there's very few times that wrestlers that have been really successful in the amateur ranks, turn that around and become as successful as Kurt was as a professional and that's because he got it. He got the business, he understood it and he could go backstage and do a vignette or a pre-tape or whatever and make himself look like a complete goofus, doofus, idiot but then when you went to the ring brother, I'm telling you, you had to have your boots laced up tight cause that dude could go. He was a machine."

"The Phenom" continued to explain how there are several wrestlers on the WWE roster today who are similar in size to Angle and wishes the "American Hero" was still working within the company to assist smaller talent.

