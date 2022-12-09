How Kurt Angle Went From Olympic Gold Medalist To Pro Wrestling Legend

Winning an Olympic Gold medal is a crowning achievement in sports. The United States wrestling team has had its fair share of success in that category. Kurt Angle is among those listed in the ranks of Americans who've walked out of the Olympic Games with gold around their neck. He reached that goal not without struggle, as he suffered a serious injury in the semi-finals of the team trials. A landing on his head resulted in two bulged and herniated disks, two cracked vertebrae, and four pulled muscles. Angle spoke of the injury as if his dreams were done.

"There were a lot of moments where I didn't think I was gonna wrestle in the Olympics," Angle said to ESPN in 2016. "For one, I couldn't get a doctor to clear me. My neck was broken- – I had three discs sticking directly in my spinal cord."

That statement became a punchline of his wrestling career — Angle suffered through that injury to grab victory. He defeated Abbas Jadidi in the finals, having to come from behind to pick up the massive victory.

In 2016, Angle was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame for his success as an amateur wrestler.