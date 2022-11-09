7 Best And 7 Worst WWE Matches In Saudi Arabia

The WWE began holding live events in Saudi Arabia in 2014 and, after announcing a partnership with the Saudi Arabian government, has held yearly televised events in the country since 2018. There have been eight live-streamed WWE events in Saudi Arabia so far.

The WWE's decision to work with the Saudi Arabian government has come under a fair share of scrutiny. The country's human rights issues, the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and some sketchy travel issues have caused fans and media members to speak out about the event. Some wrestlers like Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens notably still refuse to perform in the country. There has also been a problem of quality of shows in Saudi Arabia — the first few years' worth of events were largely panned as glorified house shows, with some of the matches being boring or nonsensical in terms of booking.

Fortunately, the last handful of WWE shows in Saudi Arabia have provided some entertaining matches, including women's matches — which were finally allowed to occur by the Saudi government, albeit with some clothing restrictions. This list looks at some of the best and worst matches that the eight WWE shows and counting in Saudi Arabia have had to offer so far.