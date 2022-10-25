Wrestlers Who Had Major Heat With Goldberg

In February 1998, Goldberg was seven months into his legendary undefeated streak when he faced Lord Steven Regal. All of Goldberg's matches in the streak thus far had been absolute squashes by Goldberg, who would win his matches in under two minutes. The match with Regal, however, was different — this was a seven minute back and forth match with Regal getting in several stiff shots throughout the match.

Regal was accused of taking liberties with an inexperienced Goldberg and Regal was released from WCW just a week later. In 2014 on "The Ross Report," when Jim Ross asked Goldberg if Regal had taken liberties with him during the match, Goldberg said, "He did. Between he and Dave Taylor ... And I respect them for it, it's all good. Just don't try to take advantage of me on national TV when I'm a piece of clay in your hands, and I'll do anything you want."

Regal has always maintained that he was just doing what the producer had told him too, telling the story several times in podcasts and even in his autobiography. In his latest account on his "Gentleman Villain" podcast (via The Sportster), Regal said, "I'll say this much, I did as I was told by the person in charge of that match. This has all got twisted. Bill has different views. I feel as if I was thrown under the bus by the producer in charge of it."