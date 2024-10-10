WWE's The Undertaker Discusses Potential Match Between GUNTHER & Brock Lesnar

WWE gave a big tease in the 2023 Royal Rumble match when GUNTHER and Brock Lesnar fought each other for approximately 30 seconds. Since that brief back-and-forth between the two, fans have been wanting to see "The Ring General" and "The Beast" have a one-on-one match. GUNTHER vs. Brock Lesnar was rumored to be a match at WrestleMania 40. The Undertaker gave his thoughts about the fantasy match on "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway."

"It would propel GUNTHER to even another level to work a program with Brock," Undertaker said. "To the heights that I think that Brock could bring him to would make him untouchable cause he has his own style, he has his own pace and everything else, but to work with somebody, a beast like Brock, would push him to levels that I'm not sure that there's anybody on the roster right now that does that."

The former WWE Champion doesn't think GUNTHER would get as much out of a match with someone like CM Punk vs. GUNTHER, as Undertaker believes GUNTHER needs a serious, competitive challenge.

"Brock's a different animal in what he does, in his approach," Undertaker said. "Everything he does you understand. Brock doesn't do anything crazy but everything that he does means something. And it's scary, and it's violent, and it's easy to understand that you should not be on the receiving end that anything Brock does."

Undertaker would then praise the current World Heavyweight Champion, "GUNTHER is so in touch with his character. He exudes such confidence... (GUNTHER vs. Lesnar) would be fun to watch and see how GUNTHER handled that. I think he'd handle it well and I would like to watch that myself."

