WWE Star GUNTHER Comments On Whether He'd Still Be Open To A Match With Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's WWE future is currently up in the air after he was identified in the sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. If he does eventually return to the promotion, however, GUNTHER is willing to face him.

"We'll see if there's a chance for it to happen again. I'm more than up for it," GUNTHER told the Daily Mail. "How the situation is exactly right now, I'm really not that informed about it, to be honest. I think we had that one face off in the Royal Rumble, the reaction that was there and that was a confirmation for me."

Lesnar and GUNTHER was a rumored match for WWE WrestleMania 40, but "The Beast Incarnate" was reportedly removed from WWE's creative plans when the aforementioned lawsuit came to light. GUNTHER was aware of the rumors, and he revealed that he always felt a showdown between him and Lesnar was inevitable.

'Of course, I heard something about it,' he said. 'I always saw Brock as my final boss. I always get portrayed as that, as the NXT UK Champion, the Intercontinental Champion, I was like the final boss of that division. And Brock, for a long time, was the final boss of the whole company. So I always saw myself in my future to be in a similar position to him, and to be that you've got to get in the ring with that guy."

While the case against McMahon, Laurinaitis, and WWE is still ongoing, Lesnar could still return to the fold. Triple H confirmed that Lesnar isn't gone from WWE, noting that he's just been sitting at home.