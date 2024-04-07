Triple H Says Brock Lesnar Is 'Not Gone From WWE'

Night one of WWE WrestleMania 40 is in the books, with many fans still buzzing over what they witnessed on April 6. However, Brock Lesnar wasn't part of the festivities and hasn't been part of anything related to WWE for some time. Lesnar last wrestled for WWE at the 2023 Summerslam Premium Live Event against Cody Rhodes and was slated to return at the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, due to his alleged involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, Lesnar was pulled from the show, and all creative plans involving him going forward were scrapped.

Despite this, it seems Lesnar is still contracted to WWE, as confirmed by Triple H at the WrestleMania 40 night one press conference. "At one point, there was a conversation about [the] Royal Rumble, a long time ago. Right now, he's home being Brock, we will see where that leads to. His status is the same as it is before, he's not gone from WWE, he's just home being Brock."

There had been rumors that Lesnar's initial plan for WrestleMania 40 was to face Gunther, with The Ring General's Intercontinental Championship not confirmed to be on the line. Instead, Gunther faced Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40, where his 666-day reign as champion ended.

Even though he is reportedly under contract with the WWE, Lesnar has since been removed from the "WWE 2K Supercard" game following the allegations in the Grant lawsuit, as well as not being a launch day playable character in "WWE 2K24." However, Lesnar is still in "WWE 2K24" as he is featured in the "40 Years of WrestleMania" showcase mode in two separate matches.

