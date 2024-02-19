WWE Star GUNTHER Comments On Brock Lesnar's Uncertain Future With The Company

Last year, reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER named Brock Lesnar as his dream opponent. And while it was reported that there were plans for the pair to face off for the first time at WWE WrestleMania 40, things took a surprising turn last month when Lesnar was seemingly implicated in the sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. Since then, Lesnar has been removed from various WWE materials, and it seems that he'll no longer work with the company. During a recent interview with GVWire, GUNTHER opened up about the former WWE Champion's uncertain future with the TKO Group Holdings-owned promotion.

"I always was vocal about my dream match in the past, but that fell through now," GUNTHER said. "I don't know if we'll see Brock again if that's ever going to happen. But I'm wide open when it comes to that as of now."

With Lesnar now reportedly removed from WWE's creative plans moving forward, it's unclear who GUNTHER will face at WrestleMania 40. Although there has been speculation about GUNTHER challenging for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in April, the Austrian-born wrestler will not be competing in the men's Elimination Chamber match this weekend in Australia to determine Seth Rollins' opponent for the two-night event.

Recently, GUNTHER and his Imperium stablemates (Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) have been feuding with The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) and Jey Uso. "The Ring General" is set to defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship for the first time since January 29 against Uso on this evening's episode of "WWE Raw" in Anaheim, California.