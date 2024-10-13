WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Recalls First Interaction With Yokozuna

From 1993 to 1996, The Undertaker and Yokozuna were two of the biggest rivals in WWE, taking part in dozens of matches together across pay-per-view, TV, and live events. Speaking about the late Yokozuna on an episode of "Six Feet Under," Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway told the story of the first time he remembered interacting with the big man.

"I remember going up to him after his dark match and just kind of singing his praises and telling him what a great job he had done, and one day me and him were gonna make a lot of money together," Calaway said. "We may have had cocktails that night. I would not rule that out."

The former WWE star recalled being highly impressed by earlier footage of Yokozuna's work in Japan, where he was known as Kokina Maximus, or the Great Kokina. Though Yokozuna weighed a great deal, Calaway was surprised at how quickly the wrestler could move around the ring, comparing him to a cat.

"He could do things that your eyes could not process and your brain could not process," Calaway continued. "He was so special, man. And we just — from the get-go — we hit it off and were friends immediately."

Calaway already had a group of friends in WWE at the time, and when Yokozuna arrived in the company, he became a natural fit. The two became friends so quickly that Calaway "begged" Vince McMahon to book The Undertaker as Yokozuna's first opponent in the promotion, but the California native got his start by going up against enhancement talent before facing Virgil at WWE Survivor Series 1992.

