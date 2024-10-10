Bully Ray Questions This Segment From WWE Raw

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens got into a backstage altercation following Bad Blood last weekend, with WWE treating the clearly storyline brawl as a behind-the-scenes issue that must be dealt with internally. On the latest "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray was happy that WWE is adding a tinge of realism to the story, but doesn't think the promotion has gone far enough.

"I don't want to pull the curtain back too much on them. I want the fans to be able to let their brain run away with them and get captured in the moment of 'Wow was that real?'" Bully said, enthralled that WWE acted as if the incident was something they didn't want to talk about. "If they're staying away from it, they want it to die quietly ...That's what gives it the air of legitimacy and makes it real. Which is why I wasn't happy last night when they put the Triple H statement up ... What good did that do you?"

The WWE Hall of Famer feels the segment should live on social media, and let the fans at home imagine what is happening behind the scenes. Bully says they should've avoided the situation completely, leaving social media to be the platform for the issue. "You can make it as big on Twitter and Instagram as you can make it on television," Bully concluded. Rhodes and Owens have had a tentative alliance that was tested by Rhodes' recent victory over Owens at Bash in Berlin.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.