Backstage News On Internal WWE Reaction To Kevin Owens/Cody Rhodes Parking Lot Angle

WWE pulled out a shocking angle following the conclusion of Bad Blood on Saturday, but it wasn't caught by the company's cameras — rather, fans posted video of a parking lot brawl on social media. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was confronted by now-former friend Kevin Owens in the parking lot of the arena in Atlanta, Georgia, and the two got involved in an altercation following Rhodes' tag team victory alongside Roman Reigns. Tensions had been brewing for weeks between Rhodes and Owens after the champion agreed to team with nemesis Reigns against the Bloodline at the premium live event, and fans caught Owens punching and beating down Rhodes on Saturday.

Even though the footage seemingly wasn't caught by WWE's own cameras, Fightful Select reported the response to the storyline fight was positive backstage. Fightful reported those within WWE were "very happy" with how the angle came off, including the effect of it appearing "very spontaneous." According to the outlet, Rhodes was "a little roughed up" following the segment, but no major injuries were sustained by the champion.

Rhodes and Reigns scored the victory over the Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at Bad Blood after Jimmy Uso returned to take on Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, who tried to interfere; while Sikoa was distracted by his brother, Reigns hit a spear for the victory. Following the match, Uso convinced a reluctant Reigns to help Rhodes fight off a Bloodline attack. Paul "Triple H" Levesque also sold the Rhodes versus Owens confrontation at the press conference following Bad Blood, saying Rhodes was meant to be there, but was unavailable.

