WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Believes These Two NXT Stars Are Ready For The Main Roster

As a "WWE NXT" commentator, Booker T is a first-hand witness to the growth of the talents in WWE's development brand. According to Booker, two of these talents are currently ready to ascend to the next level in WWE, namely the main roster of "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown." For right now, though, those figures remain veterans in the "NXT" locker room and two-thirds of the Fatal Influence stable.

Advertisement

"I think with those guys [in Fatal Influence] it's like a 'you watch my back, I watch yours' mentality. We're all trying to get to the same place, and that's to the main roster," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "I look at Jacy Jayne, she's been in NXT for a minute. She's one of those types that she can go to the main roster right now, but she's so good she could still help so many of those girls coming up before she actually makes the crossover. I look at Fallon Henley and I look at her the same way. She's so good. Can she go to the main roster? She can go right now, but she's such an asset to NXT. When it's time to move her, I'm hoping that she's going to get her shine."

One of the names being directly uplifting by Jayne and Henley is Jazmyn Nyx, the third member of Fatal Influence. In August 2023, Nyx made her professional wrestling debut. Over a year later, Nyx now finds herself aligned with Jayne and Henley in "NXT," where the trio most recently fell short to the likes of Kelani Jordan as well as the main roster pair of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Jayne officially joined the "NXT" brand in July 2021, while Henley followed suit shortly thereafter.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.