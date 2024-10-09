WWE NXT Star Scores Win With Help From Women's Tag Champs Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair

Last month, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill put forth their mutual desire to bring themselves, and their tag team titles, to "WWE NXT." On this week's episode of "NXT" in St. Louis, Belair and Cargill did just that, though their titles weren't on the line.

In the night's opening contest, Belair and Cargill partnered with NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan to take on Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx). This six-woman match came after the latter trio called for Jordan to meet them in the ring last week. Anticipating this scenario, Jordan then introduced Belair and Cargill as her reinforcements.

Fast forward to this week, Jordan picked up the victory for her team after nailing Nyx with a Split Legged Moonsault. Moments before this, Nyx stunned Belair with her pele kick for a near fall. Belair, however, fought back enough to tag in Cargill, and subsequently collaborate to wipe out Nyx with a Wheelbarrow German Suplex combo.

For Belair, this marked her first "NXT" performance since February 2020, when she lost to "The Queen" Charlotte Flair. For Cargill, this served as her in-ring debut on the "NXT" brand. She previously appeared on the respective brand last year, in a non-wrestling capacity, while scouting for her future home in WWE.