Bianca Belair Teases Possible Return To WWE NXT

Upon winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Clash at the Castle, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn proclaimed their desire to defend their titles across all WWE brands, including "WWE NXT." The following month, Dawn and Fyre did just that. Now, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill — the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions — look to do it as well.

Ahead of tonight's episode of "WWE NXT," Belair and Cargill expressed mutual interest in bringing the women's tag gold to "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and of course, "NXT." "If the Street Profits from SmackDown can come to NXT... The WWE Women's Tag Team CHAMPS might need to make their own lil appearance someday too," Belair wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "@Jade_Cargill We want to take these titles everywhere!"

Cargill echoed similar sentiments, while adding that she and Belair were "keeping an eye out" on the talents of "NXT." Cargill also tagged the "NXT" head booker, Shawn Michaels, in her respective post.

As Belair alluded to, fellow "SmackDown" stars Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (aka The Street Profits) will return to "NXT" later tonight to challenge Axiom and Nathan Frazer for the NXT Tag Team Championships. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) were originally slated to vie for titles until undisclosed circumstances called for replacements to be named.

Should Belair and Cargill defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on "NXT" in the near future, it will mark Belair's first "NXT" match since a loss to Charlotte Flair in February 2020. For Cargill, it would signal her in-ring debut on the "NXT" brand.