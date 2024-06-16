The Unholy Union Discuss Their Plans For WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

In a surprise twist, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre walked out of WWE Clash at the Castle as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Dawn and Fyre, of course, are no stranger to tag team gold, as they previously served as the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Now that those titles are fused with those of the main roster, though, the duo, known as Unholy Union, is aiming to defend them across all WWE brands.

"When we had the NXT tag titles, we just wanted to make the tag division special. We wanted to make sure that it was on PLEs," Dawn said on the Clash at the Castle post-show press conference. "Jade [Cargill] and Bianca [Belair] have been such a big part of making [it strong]. We want to just follow their lead, have big matches, get on the PLEs, be wrestling all of the women. We want to take this [everywhere]. If we can go to NXT and we can get like Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx, people like that down there. So if we can go to NXT, if we can be on Raw, be on SmackDown, we want to just be representing these as best as possible and carrying on that lineage from Jade and Bianca and all the way back from everyone who's held these."

As Dawn alluded to, their win at Clash at the Castle signaled the beginning of the Unholy Union's first reign with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, and the end of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair's, which began at WWE Backlash. Last year, Unholy Union had an opportunity to become the Unified WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Ultimately, that distinction was claimed by Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey after they defeated Dawn and Fyre in match that merged the NXT and main roster women's tag team titles.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE