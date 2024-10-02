WWE Women's Tag Champs Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair Booked For Six-Woman Match On NXT

Last night saw "WWE NXT" make its premiere on The CW, with numerous appearances from main roster stars, including Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill arriving as backup for WWE NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan. Belair and Cargill will be showing up once again on next week's show, as it was announced in a post-show interview (via X) that the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will team with Jordan in a six-woman tag bout against Fatal Influence.

"This is what we came to do — take over, and do our job, and help our girl out," Cargill said.

Next week's match will be Cargill's first on the NXT brand, but the same cannot be said for her tag team partner. Belair has a long history with the brand, getting her start in the WWE developmental system in 2016, though she surprisingly never captured the WWE NXT Women's Championship. Next week's trios' bout will be Belair's first match on "NXT" since 2020.

"This is home for me. This is where I started," Belair said. "I see so much of myself in my girl Kelani, so we had to come and have her back, because we are fighting champions."

"NXT" will hit the road once again for next week's show, which will take place at The Factory in Chesterfield, Missouri. In addition to Belair and Cargill, main roster star Randy Orton is scheduled to return for a match against Je'Von Evans. There will also be a WWE NXT Tag Team Championship match featuring Nathan Frazer and Axiom defending against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller of A-Town Down Under, Oba Femi is set to defend the WWE NXT North American Championship against Tony D'Angelo, and rapper Sexyy Red is scheduled to appear.

