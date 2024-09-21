WWE's Bianca Belair Reflects On Differences In NXT Since Her Time In Developmental

Last week, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair teased a potential return to the "WWE NXT" brand alongside her tag team partner, Jade Cargill. Belair's last "NXT" match took form in singles action against "The Queen" Charlotte Flair in February 2020. And as she points out, a lot has changed since then. During a recent interview with "The Masked Man Show," Belair assessed some of the differences she's seen between her era of "NXT" and the current one, which is led by Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

"For me, NXT is so different, not just with the talent that is there, but the whole setup is completely different from after the [COVID-19] pandemic. It changed a lot, so when I go there, I'm like, where am I right now? They're in a whole different building. The ring setup is different. But the talent there is crazy. The girls are getting there and they're on TV within months, having crazy matches. These girls are just catching on so quickly and it's amazing what they're doing. They're recruiting a lot of athletes, right? So I'm all for that — a lot of collegiate athletes. I'm like, that's where I came from. I think it's really cool."

As Belair mentioned, one of the biggest differences "NXT" has seen is the change in their weekly television venue. During Belair's "NXT" run (2017-2020), Full Sail University was the home to "NXT" television tapings. Fast forward to 2024, WWE routinely films from the WWE Performance Center, though that too could potentially change as "NXT" hits the road for a pair of upcoming shows in Chicago and St. Louis.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Masked Man Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.