WWE Star Kelani Jordan Recalls Emotional Win To Capture NXT NA Championship

At "WWE NXT" Battleground, Kelani Jordan cemented herself in the WWE history books by becoming the first ever NXT Women's North American Champion. Naturally, this event elicited a number of emotions for Jordan as well as her parents.

"It felt amazing [to win the NXT Women's North American Championship]," Jordan recently told "Muscle Memory." "I remember when I was sitting on top of the ladder. I was legitimately shaking. My hands were shaking and I was like 'Oh my gosh.' It felt so surreal, almost like an out-of-body experience, because I was looking around at the fans, and just being able to realize like 'Oh, I just made history.' I don't know, it's kind of hard to explain the moment because I was almost in a fever dream. I couldn't fully take in what was happening because I was so in shock."

According to Jordan, while her initial reaction stemmed from disbelief, her mother and father were crying tears of pride in seeing their daughter make history less than two years into her professional wrestling career. "My mom cries all the time, but my dad never cries," Jordan said. "So when I saw my dad crying, I was like 'Wow.' It made me tear up even more because it not only showed that he was proud, but it also was crazy because we watched wrestling growing up."

Jordan's victory at "NXT" Battleground came against four of her fellow "NXT" stars and a main roster veteran in the form of Michin. The closing moments of the championship ladder match saw Michin clothesline Sol Ruca out of the ring before turning her attention to Jordan. Jordan ultimately gained the upper hand in their subsequent brawl, which paved the way for her to later ascend the ladder and retrieve the NXT Women's North American Championship.

