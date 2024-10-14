Kevin Nash Details How He Learned About WWE's Fake Diesel & Razor Ramon

The "Monday Night Wars" resulted in several interesting creative decisions by WWE and WCW. When WWE creative head Vince McMahon lost both Razor Ramon and Diesel, he made the unusual decision to keep their gimmicks without Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, instead using Rick Bogner and Glenn Jacobs — later known as Kane — to portray the gimmicks.

Advertisement

According to Nash, during an episode of "The Kliq," WWE's decision led him and Nash to get into some hot water in WCW. Nash stated he wasn't told in advance about the angle and got a call that Hall would be picking him up from the airport for the two to have a meeting with Eric Bischoff and Nick Ambrose after WWE began teasing the return of Diesel and Razor Ramon.

"So, we got called in and basically like said ... no, Eric was like, 'Are you guys unhappy?' We're like, No.' And we got a bump," he recalled.

Nash claimed they ended up signing lengthier contracts for more money. "Fake Diesel" eventually went on to portray the far more successful persona of Kane, winning gold multiple times and being involved in some of the most memorable segments of his generation.

Advertisement

"Fake Razor Ramon," though, didn't experience the same success, but Bogner continued to wrestle on smaller promotions, with his biggest post-WWE success being his NJPW tenure. Unfortunately, Bogner suffered a heart attack in 2019 and passed away. In the past, Bruce Prichard commented on the creative decision to reuse the gimmicks without Nash and Hall and justified the move, explaining why it wasn't a bad decision.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.