As noted earlier, Rick Bognar passed away at age 49. Bognar was known in WWE as 'The Fake Razor Ramon.' He was also Big Titan in FMW.

Several wrestlers took to social media to comment on Bognar's passing.

AEW World Champion Chris Jericho wrote on Instagram, "Sorry to hear about the passing of my old friend @titan.rick today. Rick was a constant opponent and friend from the first month I moved to Calgary in 1990, all the way until we (and @stormwrestlingacademy) worked for #WAR in Japan in 1995. He ended up in @WWE as the "fake" #RazorRamon and then become a motivational speaker. He was a funny guy who did great impressions and a literal giant in the ring! I last saw him before a @fozzyrock gig in Calgary a few years ago and it was great to reconnect and catch up. 49 is way too young to pass away, but I'll always remember his big smile and drinking #chuhi with he and @dr.luther whilst singing Karaoke in Japan! God bless you Rick!"

Davey Boy Smith Jr tweeted, "Sad to hear the news about Rick Bognar aka Rick Titan, Big Titan, Razor Ramon 2 passing away. ???? this photo was taken while running into Rick a few years back at Chinook Center, and unfortunately was the last time I saw Rick, but we had a good talk about Japan????R.I.P. Rick."

Former ECW star The Blue Meanie wrote about Bognar doing an ECW house show. "Sad to hear about the passing of Rick Bognar/Rick Titan. Great a d funny guy from the time I met him in ECW. Some remember him as Fake Razor Ramon. That gig came out of him doing it on an ECW house show. He popped the boys and the crowd. God speed Rick!"

Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie tweeted, "So sad!!! He worked at the Golds Gym when I did my first fitness competition. Always so happy and positive."

