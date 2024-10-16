Adam Pearce Looks Back On Time Working As A Coach At WWE Performance Center

"Raw" General Manager, Adam Pearce, has often been praised for his authority role in WWE, but his on-screen character wasn't the first position he held in the promotion following his return in 2013. Initially he was a guest coach, before officially being signed by the promotion in 2015, where he became the trainer at the WWE Performance Center. Speaking to "Chaotic Good Sports," Pearce recalled how much time goes into preparing the would-be wrestling stars at the Performance Center for "NXT" once the call is made.

"There's just so much that's packed in that the general public doesn't know or see these students doing at NXT," he recalled. The veteran also looked back at his own wrestling career, and wished that something like the Performance Center existed when he broke into the industry. "That's why WWE is at the forefront as always."

Pearce later noted that he had a tryout in WWE for a coaching job in 2012, which eventually opened the door for him to be the Performance Center coach by 2015. Pearce then admitted that in 2014, he already knew that his career as a pro wrestling wouldn't last very long, and that he doesn't regret his retirement match, which saw him do the job for Colt Cabana at a Championship Wrestling from Hollywood show.

"Looking back, it was perfect. I wanted to lose, I wanted to go out on my back," he said. "Cabana was the perfect opponent for that and I did the honors for him that night and I appreciated it and we had many cocktails later that night."

