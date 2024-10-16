Kurt Angle Shares Hilarious Story About Living His Gimmick Early In WWE Career

Kurt Angle might have become the "Wrestling Machine," but the veteran was far more campy during the earlier years of his career in WWE. The retired veteran sat down for an interview with "WFAN," where he recalled one of the silliest things he did during his early days.

According to the Olympic gold medallist, Vince McMahon instructed him to not just wear a single gold medal, but 25 gold medals at the same time. At the time, Gerald Briscoe was very close to McMahon, and further instructed Angle to wear the medals everywhere and every time he did something. "He said, 'You got to live your character all the time.' So, I did for like a couple of weeks."

Angle recalled walking down a hallway at an arena for "Raw" where he caught the attention of McMahon. "He said, 'Hey, where are you going with your gold medals on?' I said, 'Gerry told me you want me to wear them all the time?' He said, 'No, I don't want you to wear — you just wear them on TV.'

The WWE Hall of Famer noted that Brisco got him good as he looked like an idiot for two weeks. Angle wasn't mad about it, however, and even seemed impressed with Briscoe's prank.

Wearing a 25 gold medals at once wasn't the most embarrassing thing Angle would have to do, though. Many agree that his feud with Booker T, which saw him develop an obsession with Sharmell, ranks up high on the list — something the veteran himself has described as uncomfortable while speculating that McMahon had a fetish for black women.

