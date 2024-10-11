AEW's Bryan Danielson Compares Pending Retirement To WWE In-Ring Departure

After winning the AEW World Championship at AEW All In, Bryan Danielson made it clear that if and when he loses the title, he will step down from full-time in-ring competition. With Danielson defending his title against Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream this weekend, that possibility comes to the forefront yet again. Compared to his last retirement in 2016, though, Danielson feels ready to close the proverbial curtain.

"I can tell the difference just by my emotional state," Danielson told "Uncrowned." "It was this huge, deflating moment when they told me that I couldn't come back [in WWE]. It was like this part of me almost died. With this, I honestly feel like I am mentally ready, and part of it is because of my physical struggles. Then, Brie [Garcia] and I were married but didn't have kids yet so we didn't have this life that we have now, where I love coming home and being with my kids."

Danielson's 2016 retirement was initially attributed to medical reasons, specifically a string of concussions. According to Danielson, another contributing factor was WWE's inability to trust him after he lied about his medical history, such as past issues with concussions. Over the next two years, Danielson continued to appear on WWE television in a non-wrestling capacity, namely as the "WWE SmackDown" General Manager, before returning to action in 2018.

Fast forward to 2024, Danielson reigns as the AEW World Champion, while battling issues related to his neck. As such, Danielson likely faces the need for neck surgery before the end of this year.