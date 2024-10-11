Update On The Health Of AEW Star Killswitch

In late September, it was announced that Killswitch, formerly known as Luchasaurus, was hospitalized due to an illness, promptly resulting in the masked star disappearing from television and leaving many wondering what exactly happened to him. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the real-life Austin Matelson hasn't recovered sufficiently enough to get back into the gym, and he isn't expected to for a while. As such, the AEW star is unlikely to return to the ring for the foreseeable future.

The report noted that Matelson suffered an undisclosed complication, and one of the confirmed issues he's dealing with pertains to a compromised immune system as well as sleep apnea. Matelson also picked up the flu and bad oxygen intake, which turned into pneumonia. Additionally, medical professionals believe he's at a high risk for relapse. Another major concern they've had is that some of the tests indicate that he might have permanent damage after finding calcification in a heart valve, which means his body isn't producing iron right now.

However the report further noted that Matelson is still set to undergo several more tests. While he's been discharged from the hospital, the AEW star still need oxygen at home, as some normal, day-to-day activities have left him out of breath. Matelson isn't allowed to train at this stage either, and has been advised not to travel for at least four-to-six weeks. The AEW star is expected to see a specialist as soon as he can travel.



Killswitch last competed at AEW All In, losing the World Trios Championship he held with Christian Cage and Nick Wayne to PAC and the Blackpool Combat Club. However, it seems that he'll be aligned with Cage when he returns, as the heel acknowledged him in a backstage segment on the October 9 edition of "AEW Dynamite."