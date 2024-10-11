Dave Meltzer Examines AEW's Business Prospects Amid New Media Rights Deal & Falling Ratings

It was just announced last week that AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery have agreed to a new media rights deal, reportedly set to make the wrestling promotion profitable for the first time in its five-year existence. However, it's not all good news for AEW right now, as the company continues to struggle against declining ratings.

Writing in today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer assessed the situation that AEW currently finds itself in. The longtime wrestling reporter noted that both "AEW Collision" and "AEW Rampage" posted poor ratings in their regular timeslot, while "AEW Dynamite" performed abysmally with its brief shift to Tuesday night — worse than previous Tuesday broadcasts.

"This will be the first time 'Dynamite' won't be in the top 25 for the night overall, nor will they come near the top ten for the week in the entertainment listings," Meltzer wrote.

Another area in which AEW is struggling is live attendance, which Meltzer stated is usually an early indicator for ratings. He believes the fact that the company stopped advertising most matches ahead of time has hurt attendance, and now with a bigger budget to work with, Meltzer hopes AEW will increase local marketing for its events.

